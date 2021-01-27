Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.12. 7,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

