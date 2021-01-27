Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

