Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 516.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $13.54 on Wednesday, hitting $253.50. 27,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,641. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

