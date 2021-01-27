Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

CL stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 127,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,118. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

