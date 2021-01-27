Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.48. 75,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

