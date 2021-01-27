Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WRK stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,371. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

