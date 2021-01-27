Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 963.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

