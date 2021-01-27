More Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $41,067.46 and $20.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

