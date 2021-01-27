Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 5,649 COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,616,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,784,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

