Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Heat Biologics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

