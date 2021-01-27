Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

