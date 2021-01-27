Morgan Stanley Buys 41,813 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 268.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

BBDO stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

