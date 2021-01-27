Morgan Stanley Has $200,000 Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Title worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investors Title by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Investors Title by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

