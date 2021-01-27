Morgan Stanley Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $22.74 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 234,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,525 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 835,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

