Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

