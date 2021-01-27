Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.