Morgan Stanley Sells 195,359 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Lakeland Industries worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

