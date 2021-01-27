Morgan Stanley Sells 51,341 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of OrganiGram worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

