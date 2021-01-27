Morgan Stanley Sells 574,723 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

