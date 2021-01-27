Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

ZM traded up $6.33 on Wednesday, hitting $380.72. 140,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,085. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

