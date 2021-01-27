Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 321 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $13.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,965. The company has a market capitalization of $324.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

