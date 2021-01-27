Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

PZA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 22,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,413. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

