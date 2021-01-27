Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.68. 224,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,200. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

