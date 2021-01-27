Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.68. 40,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

