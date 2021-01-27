Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 834 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 265,629 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

