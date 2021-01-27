Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $215.30. 156,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,174. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

