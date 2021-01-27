Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 859 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,242. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

