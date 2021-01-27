Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. 41,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

