MotaCoin (MOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $477.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,820.80 and $477.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.