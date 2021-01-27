Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON MTC opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.26. Mothercare plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.90 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

