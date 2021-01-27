Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MOV stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $488.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Movado Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Movado Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

