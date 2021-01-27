Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Up 6.4%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.42. 305,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 260,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 6.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Movado Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 212.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.