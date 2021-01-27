M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.