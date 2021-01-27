MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. MTBC has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

