Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

