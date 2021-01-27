MX Token (MX) Hits Market Cap of $25.60 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, MX Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One MX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. MX Token has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00070567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00914669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.59 or 0.04387112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017771 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 617,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,229,727 tokens. The Reddit community for MX Token is https://reddit.com/