MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.70. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 162,150 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.