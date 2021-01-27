Mysterium Price Reaches $0.23 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $20,407.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

