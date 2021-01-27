Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($18.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

