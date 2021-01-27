Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

