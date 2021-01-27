Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 8.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price was down 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 150,897,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 254,118,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

