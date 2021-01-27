NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.29. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 13,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.07.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. On average, analysts forecast that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

