Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.