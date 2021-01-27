National Bank Financial Increases goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$122.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$96.43 on Monday. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$107.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.79.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

