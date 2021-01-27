National Bank Financial Increases Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$36.50

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.32. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

