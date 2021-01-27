National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NUVCF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $54.00 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.09.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

