National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $15.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWIR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

