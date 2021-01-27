National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.46 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.32-0.46 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.