National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Buys 21,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $754.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $790.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

