National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Critical Analysis

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 6.64 $3.98 million $1.54 24.16 Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 23.60 $61.98 million $1.23 41.41

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $34.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 10.42% 3.72% 1.35% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.29% 3.14% 2.10%

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

